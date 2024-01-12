Newcastle United To Play Manchester City Without Joelinton

Newcastle United manager, Eddie Howe has confirmed that his midfielder Joelinton will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks due to a thigh injury.

Joelinton, who can play as a midfielder or a winger, sustained a quad injury during the 3-0 FA Cup triumph over Sunderland on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Brazil international has three goals and four assists in 23 games in all competitions so far this season.

Joelinton is presently the 11th player on Howe’s team to have missed a significant amount of game time due to injury.

The Brazilian will miss Newcastle United’s Premier League game against Manchester City at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday due to the injury.

Following the game against City at St. James’ Park, the Brazilian will also miss Newcastle’s game against Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round on January 27. Three days later, he will not be available when his team takes on Aston Villa in a league match at Villa Park.

“We have had to try and pick him up. He is our midfield driving force, it is a big blow”, coach Eddie Howe said earlier today, January 12.

He added, “[Joelinton] is such an important player. He has a problem with the tendon in his quad.

“He is very disappointed, he wants to play and do well.”