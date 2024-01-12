Former AIG, Okoye Ikemefuna Is Dead

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, has announced the death of retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Okoye Ikemefuna.

A statement issued on Friday, January 12, by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said Ikemefuna died on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Adejobi said the IGP extended the Force’s condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

The statement read: “The Inspector General of Police IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, on behalf of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, hereby announces the passing away of retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Okoye Ikemefuna, who peacefully departed from this world on 7th January 2024.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief as we extend our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

“AIG Okoye Ikemefuna was born on 15 June 1955 and enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP in 1984. He served the nation with dedication and distinction throughout his illustrious career, leaving an indelible mark on the law enforcement community.

“His commitment to duty was evident during his tenure as CP Ogun state from 2010 to 2014 and AIG Zone 11 Osogbo 2015, respectively.

“The Inspector General of Police extends his sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of late AIG Okoye R. Ikemefuna RTD, praying for solace during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”