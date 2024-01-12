Femi Falana Responds To MohBad’s Father On Alleged Plot To Kill Him

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has responded to Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, on allegation of threat to his life.

Naija News reported that Mohbad’s father, in a recent interview with Max FM, alleged that his daughter-in-law, Wunmi, and her lawyer, Femi Falana, are threatening to kill him.

He claimed he cannot sleep and lives in fear over the threats to his life.

According to him, there is a voice call evidence of Wunmi threatening to kill him, and Femi Falana is aware of the issue.

Reacting to the allegation, Falana’s law firm, in a rejoinder issued on Thursday by Taiwo E. Olawanle, Esq., recounted their journey on Mohbad’s case since his death in September 2023, stressing that Joseph is only after his late son’s estate and properties.

The letter disclosed that Mohbad’s father had asked Wunmi to hand over Liam to him for a DNA test, but Falana Chambers responded that the grandson needed to be protected under his child right and urged him to obtain a court order before the child can be released.

According to the letter, Mohbad’s father has refused to follow due process but merely engaging in cheap blackmail and granting interviews defaming the Falanas.

Falana also ordered Joseph Aloba to stop engaging in defamatory comments, or else they would take his accusations to court to prove that they posed a threat to his life or wanted to kill him.