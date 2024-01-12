Falana Reveals Plan To Start Revolutionary Party

A respected Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has indicated that there are ongoing plans to establish a revolutionary political party.

This new party aims to tackle the pressing issues facing Nigeria. Falana revealed this idea in the context of the current national challenges and the need for significant political reform.

In addition to advocating for a new political movement, Falana emphasized the necessity for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to respond proactively to the allegations of corruption that are being voiced by Nigerians.

He stressed that the government must take decisive actions based on the information it receives regarding corruption cases.

The Lawyer in an interview on Channels TV said, “All over the world governments are about secrecy. They don’t want the people to know what is going on. In the case of Nigeria we can fight corruption. It is the duty of Nigeria to bring out the information and it’s the duty of the media to expose corruption and we expect the government to react. This is what is already going under the Tinubu administration.

“Nigerians are feeding the government with information and the government is expected to act. If the government can’t act the people can be mobilized to compel the government to act either by going to court or by going onto the street. This country can’t afford to continue the old ways.

“We are planning a revolutionary party that would put the questions of ideology and security at the front burner. I am going to be a member.”