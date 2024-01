AFCON 2023: See All Group Stage Fixtures, Kick Off Time, Where To Watch

The AFCON 2023 is finally here and the world can’t wait to see some of the best teams on the continent of Africa compete against each other from Saturday, January 13 to February 11.

As expected, the hosts of AFCON 2023, Ivory Coast will open the tournament against resilient Guinea-Bissau at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium at 9 p.m. on Saturday after the customary opening ceremony.

After the tournament opener, other group-stage games will follow on Sunday, January 14, including the game between Super Eagles of Nigeria and Equatoria Guinea at 3 p.m.

Some of the biggest games to watch out for in the AFCON 2023 group stage include Ivory Coast and Nigeria in Group A, Egypt and Ghana in Group B, Senegal and Cameroon in Group C, and Algeria and Burkina in Group D.

Other top group-stage games to watch out for are Tunisia and Mali in Group E, and Zambia and Morocco in Group F.

Below are All the Group Stage Fixtures, Kick Off Time, and Where To Watch AFCON 2023

Group A

Saturday, January 13

Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau,

9 pm.

Sunday, January 14

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea

3 pm.

Thursday, January 18

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau 3 pm.

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria

6 pm.

Monday, January 22

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast

6 pm.

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

6 pm.

Group B

Sunday, January 14

Egypt vs Mozambique

6 pm.

Ghana vs Cape Verde

9 pm.

Thursday, January 18

Egypt vs Ghana

9 pm.

Friday, January 19

Cape Verde vs Mozambique

3 pm.

Monday, January 22

Cape Verde vs Egypt

9 pm.

Mozambique vs Ghana

9 pm.

Group C

Monday, January 15

Senegal vs Gambia

3 pm.

Cameroon vs Guinea

6 pm.

Friday, January 19

Senegal vs Cameroon

6 pm.

Guinea vs Gambia

9 pm.

Tuesday, January 23

Gambia vs Cameroon

6 pm.

Guinea vs Senegal

6 pm.

Group D

Monday, January 15

Algeria vs Angola

9 pm.

Tuesday, January 16

Burkina Faso vs Mauritania

3 pm.

Saturday, January 20

Algeria vs Burkina Faso

3 pm.

Mauritania vs Angola

6 pm.

Tuesday, January 23

Angola vs Burkina Faso

9 pm.

Mauritania vs Algeria

9 pm.

Group E

Tuesday, January 16

Tunisia vs Namibia

6 pm.

Mali vs South Africa

9 pm.

Saturday, January 20

Tunisia vs Mali

9 pm.

Sunday, January 21

South Africa vs Namibia

9 pm.

Wednesday, January 24

Namibia vs Mali

6 pm.

South Africa vs Tunisia

6 pm.

Group F

Wednesday, January 17

Morocco vs Tanzania

6 pm.

DR Congo vs Zambia

9 pm.

Sunday, January 21

Morocco vs DR Congo

3 pm.

Zambia vs Tanzania

6 pm.

Wednesday, January 24

Tanzania vs DR Congo

9 pm.

Zambia vs Morocco

9 pm.

Where To Watch The AFCON 2023:

Below are the outlets through which you can watch the AFCON 2023 across the world:

Algeria

Rights holders: ENTV

Andorra

Rights holders: LaLiga+

Austria

Rights holders: Sportdigital

Belgium

Rights holders: RTBF

Benin

Rights holders: ORTB

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Rights holders: Sport Klub

Brazil

Rights holders: Band

Bulgaria

Rights holders: Max Sport

Burkina Faso

Right holders: RTB

Cameroon

Right holders: CRTV, Canal 2

Canada

Right holders: beIN Sports

Cape Verde

Right holders: RTC

Chad

Right holders: Télé Tchad

Croatia

Right holders: Sport Klub

Democratic Republic of Congo

Right holders: RTNC

Denmark

Right holders: Viaplay

Egypt

Right holders: beIN sports

Finland

Right holders: Viaplay

France

Right holders: beIN Sports

Gabon

Right holders: Gabon TV

Gambia

Right holders: GRTS

Germany

Right holders: Sportdigital

Ghana

Right holders: GBC

Guinea

Right holders: RTG

Guinea Bissau

Right holders: TGB

Iceland

Right holders: Viaplay

India

Right holders: FanCode

Ireland

Right holders: Sky Sports

Italia

Right holders: Sportitalia

Ivory Coast

Right holders: RTI, NCI

Kenya

Right holders: KBC

Liechtenstein

Right holders: Sportdigital

Luxembourg

Right holders: Sportdigital

Malawi

Right holders: MBC

Mali

Right holders: ORTM

MENA

Right holders: beIN Sports

Montenegro

Right holders: Sport Klub

Morocco

Right holders: SNRT

Mozambique

Right holders: TV Miramar

Namibia

Right holders: NBC

Netherlands

Right holders: Ziggo Sport

Niger

Right holders: Tele Sahel

Nigeria

Right holders: NTA, Startime, and DSTV

North Macedonia

Right holders: Sport Klub

Norway

Right holders: Viaplay

Poland

Right holders: MEGOGO

Portugal

Right holders: Sport TV

Russia

Right holders: Okko Sport

San Marino

Right holders: Sportitalia

Senegal

Right holders: RTS

Serbia

Right holders: Sport Klub

Slovenia

Right holders: Sport Klub

South Africa

Right holders: SABC Sport

Spain

Right holders: LaLiga+

Sub-Saharan Africa

Right holders: New World TV, Canal+, StarTimes, SuperSport

Switzerland

Right holders: Sportdigital

Sweden

Right holders: Viaplay

Tanzania

Right holders: TBC, Azam TV

Togo

Right holders: TVT

Turkey

Right holders: TV8, S Sport

Ukraine

Right holders: MEGOGO

United Kingdom

Right holders: Sky Sports

United States

Right holders: beIN Sports

Zambia

Right holders: Diamond TV

Story continues below advertisement

Zimbabwe

Right holders: ZBC