Probing Umar-Farouk, Edu, Others Enhances Nigeria’s Global Image – Justice Ahiakwo

A lawyer, Justice Osai Ahiakwo, has expressed appreciation for the Federal Government’s efforts in combatting corruption within high-ranking government figures.

Issuing a statement in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State, Ahiakwo commended the ongoing investigations involving former ministers of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Sadiya Umar-Farouk, and her suspended successor, Betta Edu.

These officials are facing accusations of misappropriation of public funds. Ahiakwo believes that these investigations will substantially contribute to elevating Nigeria’s standing in the global index for the fight against corruption.

“Assuming these allegations are not investigated, the adverse implication will lead to devastating consequences for both the federal government and the citizens of Nigeria as the nation’s global index for the fight against corruption will increase exponentially.

“It is my view, therefore, that in order to combat financial crime within government, it’s essential to implement robust oversight mechanisms, stringent regulations, and effective enforcement measures,” he said.

He stated that transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership are crucial in safeguarding public funds and upholding the credibility of government institutions.

Ahiakwo additionally highlighted the potential of technology and data analytics in improving the identification and prevention of financial crimes. He emphasized that these tools can empower authorities to recognize suspicious activities and take necessary actions swiftly.

The legal expert underscored the need for a collaborative approach in addressing financial crime within the government.

He stressed that lawmakers, regulatory bodies, and law enforcement agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Police, and other security agencies, along with public involvement, must collectively work towards tackling these issues.

Ahiakwo reiterated the importance of cultivating a culture of integrity, vigilance, and ethical conduct as a means to reduce the risk of financial crime.

He emphasized that by promoting these values, individuals and institutions can fulfil their responsibility to prioritize the well-being of the public.