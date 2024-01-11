Former President Jonathan Loses Elder Sister

Madam Obebhatein Jonathan, the sister of former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has died at the age of seventy.

Her demise occurred on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, following a brief illness.

The news of her passing was confirmed in a statement issued by Jonathan’s media office, which described the deceased as a retired teacher and businesswoman.

Known affectionately as Amissi, she was celebrated for her life of dedication to God and service to humanity.

Madam Jonathan was a devout Christian, praised for her virtuous character and her role as a model of integrity within and beyond her community.

Her commitment to her faith and her exemplary life had a significant impact on those around her.

The statement from the former president’s office also provided details about the funeral arrangements.

The burial for Madam Jonathan has been scheduled for Tuesday, February 16, 2024, with the family expected to announce the full details of the funeral rites in due course.

Madam Obebhatein Jonathan is survived by three children, siblings, including His Excellency Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, and her mother, Mama Eunice Afeni-Jonathan.