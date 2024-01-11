Tinubu, Fubara In Close-Door Meeting In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a meeting with Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, marking a significant political engagement.

Governor Fubara arrived at the Presidential Villa around 5:35 p.m. and was immediately ushered into the president’s office.

This visit by Governor Fubara is notably different from his last appearance at the State House.

Previously, he had arrived with a delegation of his supporters during a peace meeting involving his political rival, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the President.

In contrast, the governor chose to attend today’s meeting alone.

While the specific agenda of Governor Fubara’s visit remains undisclosed as of this report, speculation suggests that it might be related to the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

The governor and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, have been embroiled in a dispute over the control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure in the state.

This high-level meeting between President Tinubu and Governor Fubara is being closely monitored by political analysts and stakeholders, given the potential implications for the political dynamics within Rivers State and the PDP at large.

Story continues below advertisement

The outcome of this meeting could play a pivotal role in resolving or further intensifying the political tension in the state.