‘Why Betta Edu Fell Out With Halima Shehu’ – Sources

Nigeria’s humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation ministry is currently embroiled in a major corruption scandal, affecting millions of Nigerians and leading to high-profile suspensions.

On January 2, reports surfaced that Halima Shehu was suspended from her position as the CEO of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), following allegations of financial misconduct, including the diversion of over N40 billion from NSIPA funds.

In the wake of Shehu’s suspension, Akindele Egbuwalo was appointed as the acting national manager of the N-Power programme.

The situation escalated when a memo implicated Betta Edu, the now-suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Edu had reportedly requested Oluwatoyin Madein, the Accountant-General of the Federation, to transfer N585 million to a private account.

The revelation of this memo sparked public outrage, with Rasheed Zubair, media aide to Edu, defending the action as a process following due process and labelling the leaked memo as a tactic of blackmail.

This defense came after the fraud allegations in NSIPA were exposed.

In response to the unfolding scandal, President Bola Tinubu took decisive action by suspending Edu and directing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into the financial dealings of the ministry.

What Caused The Rift

Before President Bola Tinubu nominated Halima Shehu as CEO of NSIPA, Delu Yakubu, now senior special assistant to the president on humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, was picked for the position.

However, there were concerns among some senators and officials in the presidency that Yakubu would not be up to the task. She was then dropped and appointed a presidential aide.

Thereafter, Tinubu secured the confirmation of Shehu as NSIPA CEO in October.

An insider who spoke with The Cable said Edu was looking to work with Yakubu because she was a lot more comfortable with her.

The source said, “The minister expected to work with Yakubu because she was comfortable with her but when Shehu found her way to the position somehow, Edu was not happy.

“This did not create a harmonious working environment between both women from the outset.”

Another wedge between the minister and Shehu had to do with money, the insider said.

The source said, “Typically, the minister is a signatory to the NSIPA account but she makes withdrawals without letting the NSIPA head know

“Shehu got angry over that and the only way she thought she could still retain control over her agency was to transfer the remaining balance out of the accounts that Edu had access to.

“She has disclosed to the EFCC the three accounts where she moved the money to.”

Another insider said some staff in the office of the accountant-general of the federation (AGoF) were made signatories to these accounts, in a bid to ensure that the humanitarian ministry had access to funds when the need arose.

Insiders said to this day, there has been no official communication from the presidency on who should be the acting CEO of the agency, creating even more confusion at NSIPA.

One of the sources said, “Reports quoted sources on the suspension of Shehu and the naming of Akindele Egbuwalo, the national N-Power programme manager, to replace her in acting capacity. But there has been no official communication from the presidency on who should act.

“Like in the case of Betta Edu, we saw the presidential spokesman issue a statement and it was clear on who she should hand over to — that has not happened in this case.

“There are more officials superior to Egbuwalo who can act now that Shehu is no longer there.”