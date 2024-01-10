VIDEO/PHOTOS: Nigeria’s Super Eagles Arrives Cote d’Ivoire Ahead Of AFCON

Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, have arrived at the Aéroport International Felix Houphouet Boigny d’Abidjan in Cote d’Ivoire ahead of the 2023 African Cup of Nation (AFCON).

Naija News reports that Super Eagles stormed the West African country on Wednesday afternoon with all team members stylishly dressed in native attires.

The players and team officials were adorned in white kaftan with green caps, showcasing Nigeria’s national colours.

See video and photos below:

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles departed the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos around noon local time today.

Coach Jose Peseiro and his coaching crew, including his countrymen from Portugal, jointed the Nigerian players in dressing in the stylish native wear with a crown-like cap that was made to go with it.