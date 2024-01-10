Tinubu Recieves UN Delegation In Aso Rock (Video)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, received the United Nations Special Representative for Sustainable Energy for all, Damilola Ogunbiyi and her delegation, at the State House, Abuja.

In a post via his official X handle, presidential aide, Dada Olusegun said the the UN delegation came on the visit to present a document on E-Mobility in North-east Nigeria to the President.

Tinubu Approves N18.4 Billion To Clear Backlog Of Life Insurance For Deceased Soldiers

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has approved N18.4 billion to clear the backlog payment of group life assurance claims to the families of dead soldiers that had been outstanding since 2011.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja disclosed this on Tuesday in Enugu during his operational visit to the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army.

The army chief, however, charged troops to remain loyal, disciplined and dedicated to eliminating all forms of criminality in the country.

Lagbaja urged troops not to be swayed by fabricated social media lies and misinformation, adding that the Nigerian Army had remained an embodiment of discipline.

He added that the army would not spare any soldier or officer found flaunting the constituted rule and law of their host community or state.