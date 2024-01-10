Saudi Move: Victor Osimhen Blasts Kvaratskhelia’s Agent With F-Words

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen has blasted the agent of his teammate at Napoli, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for alleging that he intends to move to Saudi Arabia for money.

Recall that Victor Osimhen had a lengthy back-and-forth with Napoli before he finally signed a contract extension deal with the club late last year.

The contract extension means that the 25-year-old Nigeria international will stay at Napoli until June 30, 2026, instead of 2025 when his initial deal was expected to expire.

Despite signing the contract extension deal, speculations have not stopped linking Victor Osimhen with a move to other clubs, especially clubs in the Premier League.

Amidst that, Kvaratskhelia’s agent, Mamuka Jugeli claimed that Osimhen aims to move to the Saudi Pro League next summer because of money.

Recall that a Saudi Pro League club made efforts to sign Osimhen last summer but Napoli rejected the club’s offer. Hence, the agent’s comment ignited speculations that the Saudi club were planning a second attempt at getting the prolific striker in the coming summer transfer window.

However, in an official statement from Victor Osimhen who is currently with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in preparation for the 2023 AFCON which will commence on January 13, the Napoli striker described the agent as a “disgrace”.

“Dear Mamuka Jugeli — you are a piece of filth and a disgrace”, Victor Osimhen wrote.

“I’m embarrassed at your sense of reasoning.

“Dumb f*ck! keep my name out of your f*cking mouth!.