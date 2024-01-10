Nigeria Will Move Forward If Tinubu Succeeds In Cutting Down Waste — JAGG

The Joint Action for Good Governance (JAGG) has expressed optimism that Nigeria could experience growth and progress if President Bola Tinubu successfully reduces wasteful practices.

The National Vice President of the advocacy group, Abdulwaheed Odunuga, conveyed this sentiment during an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday.

His remarks were in response to the President’s directive to reduce the number of officials accompanying him and other top government officials on foreign and local trips.

Odunuga highlighted that Nigerians had endured significant challenges due to the widespread wasteful practices within governance and among public officeholders.

“It is a welcome development, and we would like to commend the President for this action.

“As far as we are concerned, he is not cutting down on the cost of government but cutting down on waste, and this should not be limited to foreign trips alone.

“If the President is able to cut down on these wastes I am very optimistic that we wouldn’t be needing loan to fund the budget,” Odunuga said.

In characterizing the move as significant and commendable, Odunuga stated that it was intended to curb expenses related to estacodes and duty allowances.