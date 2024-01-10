‘It’s Null And Void’ – Shaibu Rejects Edo PDP Leaders Backing Of Ighodalo

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has rejected the decision of some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Edo North to endorse a former Sterling Bank chairman, Asue Ighodalo, as their preferred PDP governorship candidate.

Naija News understands that the meeting was held on Monday at the residence of a former deputy governor of the state, Mike Oghiadomhe, and had in attendance many party stakeholders.

The meeting had in attendance the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, former Senator Yisa Braimoh, former House of Representatives member Johnson Abolagba, and a former House of Assembly Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto.

Also in attendance were Otunba Olu Fashanu, Dr. Bolaji Ojebuobuo, Joe Ekpenkhio, Omo Ezomon, Uyi Maiaika, Henry Tenebe, serving and former Edo State PDP functionaries, as well as all the LGA council chairmen.

The PDP heavyweights endorsed Ighodalo, who is allegedly being backed by Governor Godwin Obaseki, as the favoured aspirant to get the PDP ticket ahead of the September governorship election.

Speaking to his supporters in his country home, Jattu, Etsako West Local Government, shortly after the Auchi Day Annual Celebration on Tuesday, Shaibu said he considered the meeting as a slight on his office as Deputy Governor.

Shaibu said, “Information reaching me says that Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, an elder of our party, called a meeting of PDP leaders in the six local governments of Edo North in his country home, Fugar, Etsako Central local government and pressurized them to endorse one of the aspirants for the forthcoming governorship primary election in the state.

“To me, that meeting did not hold because, by virtue of my office as Deputy Governor, I remain the leader of the PDP in Edo North and the deputy leader of the party in the state. Any meeting held in the senatorial zone without my knowledge is deemed null and void.

“I respect Chief Mike Oghiadomhe as my elder and as my predecessor in office. Any meeting held in Edo North without my knowledge or input remains null and void.”

According to the Deputy Governor, Oghiadomhe would not have allowed such to happen when he held office as Deputy Governor and as a leader of Edo North.

Shaibu said: “PDP is a party of structure and of hierarchy, well defined in its constitution. I plead with all of you to remain calm and not be provoked by this action because, after the primaries, we need to come together as members of the PDP, so we will need everybody to win the main election in September.

“Chief Oghiadomhe is trying to provoke us, but we will remain calm because this project is not about Philip Shaibu. It is God’s own project.”