‘Don’t Ever Mention My Son In Your Life’ – Davido Blasts Tiwa Savage In Alleged Leaked Chat

Alleged leaked social media chat between Nigerian singer, Davido, and his colleague, Tiwa Savage, has disclosed how the loggerhead started between the former friends.

Naija News reports that the leaked chat shows how Davido complained to Tiwa Savage over a post regarding his late son, Ifeanyi.

Recall that in December 2023, Sophia Momodu made headlines over a viral WhatsApp chat where her daughter, Imade, spoke about Davido’s unsatisfactory behaviour.

In the WhatsApp message to her grandmother, Imade lamented her father’s absence, Davido, when she needed him.

Imade said she is displeased with her grandma, who failed to visit her after promising to do so.

She also called her grandmother, one of her few friends, and she went on to name her other friends. Not stopping there, the little girl spoke about late Ifeanyi.

In the alleged WhatsApp conversation, which leaked online, Davido sent the post to Tiwa Savage, urging her to advise Sophia to avoid mentioning his late son, Ifeanyi.

Responding, Tiwa requested to call Davido, but he declined, saying he could not receive WhatsApp calls in Dubai.

In the heat of the chat, Tiwa reminded Davido how she stood for him during the loss of his son, but the latter warned her to stop mentioning his son’s name.

See the chats and audio below,