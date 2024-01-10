Borno Gov Signs N358bn 2024 Budget

The governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has officially signed the N358,7 billion 2024 Appropriations Bill, which was approved by the state House of Assembly with a N18.1 billion adjustment.

The updated capital expenditure is now over N208.4 billion, while the revised recurrent expenditure is N150.4 billion due to the N18.1 billion increase in the budget size.

The revised appropriation bill was presented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, to the governor at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Zulum urged state executive council members and heads of agencies to adhere closely to the appropriation bill’s terms when they present their memos for approval.

Additionally, the governor expressed gratitude to the state House of Assembly leadership and members for the timely approval of the budget.

“We have to commend the leadership of the House of Assembly; we also have to commend the maturity of the House,” Zulum said.

The governor also voiced confidence about the appropriations bill’s possible effects, stressing that the bill’s N208.7 billion capital expenditure is intended to give the state’s citizens dividends of democracy.

Earlier, the Speaker commended the governor for the quality projects he has executed across the state in the last five years.

The speaker pointed out that some sectors of vital importance to people’s lives were to be covered by the upward review of the appropriations bill.