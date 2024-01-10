Betta Edu: Zenith Bank Denies EFCC Arrest Of MD

Zenith Bank Plc has denied claims that its Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission concerning the ongoing probe of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Naija News had earlier reported that the EFCC had grilled the CEOs of Zenith, Providus, and Jaiz Banks.

It was gathered that the bank chiefs were invited for questioning in connection with financial misappropriation and fraud linked to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, her predecessor, Sadiya Umar-Farouk, and Halima Shehu.

However, the bank Secretary/General Counsel, Michael Otu, in a statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Wednesday, described the reports of Onyeagwu’s arrest as false.

It said the MD was neither arrested nor detained by the EFCC.

Part of the statement reads, “We wish to clarify that these reports are entirely false.

“The Group Managing Director was not arrested or detained by the EFCC or any other anti-graft agency and is currently fulfilling his duties at the bank.”

Meanwhile, a former deputy governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro has urged Nigerians to forgive the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu and give her a second chance.

Speaking on his first encounter with Edu, Pedro described the embattled minister as a very focused and determined woman.

He explained that after meeting her, he was drawn to her style, carriage and comportment.

Speaking via a statement on Wednesday, the former Lagos leader described Edu as his daughter and expressed sympathy over her present predicament.