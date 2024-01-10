Betta Edu: Why EFCC Invited Us – Zenith Bank Explains

Zenith Bank Plc has explained why the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) invited its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu.

Naija News had earlier reported that the EFCC had grilled the CEOs of Zenith, Providus, and Jaiz Banks.

It was gathered that the bank chiefs were invited for questioning in connection with financial misappropriation and fraud linked to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, her predecessor, Sadiya Umar-Farouk, and Halima Shehu.

A source close to the investigation told the PUNCH that “They were invited and are being probed in connection with the uncovered ₦44bn fraud and the ₦585million involving Halima Shehu and Betta Edu.

“The suspended minister and the coordinator have both made new revelations during their interrogations, and the investigation is still ongoing.”

Confirming the interrogation, Zenith Bank said its appearance at the EFCC was to present documents that would help in the ongoing investigations on the financial misappropriation and fraud linked to Betta Edu and Umar-Farouk.

According to Leadership Newspaper, Zenith Bank stated that its helmsman presented documents relating to accounts operated by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to help the agency investigate the Ministry.

EFCC sources, who confirmed the report, said they are being questioned over the matter.

Naija News reports that the EFCC is investigating numerous instances of substantial public funds directed into private accounts, an action sanctioned by Edu and Farouq using their position as ministers.

Farouq, who oversaw the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development under the previous administration, is also under investigation for the mismanagement of at least N37 billion in public funds designated for the conditional cash transfer programme of then-President Muhammadu Buhari.