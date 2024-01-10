Baba Adinni Of Lagos Dies At 101, Tinubu, Others Mourn

A prominent Islamic cleric and Baba Adinni of Lagos, Shaykh Abdul-Afis Aṣamu Abou, Chairman of the Executive Council of Lagos Central Mosque, passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 101.

The Janazah (burial) for Shaykh Abou is scheduled for today, Wednesday, January 10, at 2 pm at the Lagos Central Mosque.

His recent achievements included leading the Executive Council of the Lagos Central Mosque in the successful reclamation of the mosque’s land at Dodan Barracks.

Following his passing, a wave of condolences has been expressed from various quarters.

Among them, President Bola Tinubu has shared his profound grief upon receiving the news of Shaykh Abou’s demise.

President Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the late cleric’s family, the Muslim community in Lagos, and the Lagos State Government, acknowledging the great loss.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu praised Shaykh Abou’s inspiring legacy of service, duty, and sacrifice.

He recognized Shaykh Abou’s extraordinary contributions to the Muslim Ummah and his pivotal role in the religious and social spheres of Lagos State and beyond.

He said, “Baba dedicated his life to the service of the people. He lived a full life guided by the highest and noblest moral codes. He was a fine example for all of us. He will be sorely missed. We should take solace in Baba’s legacy and uphold his values of honesty, dignity, and sacrifice.”

President Tinubu prayed that Almighty Allah grant Baba the highest station in Al-Jannah Firdaus.

The senator representing Lagos West District, Idiat Adebule, commiserated with the late Sheikh Abou’s family, the Muslim community in Lagos State and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Senator Adebule thanked Allah for the worthy life Baba lived all

She described Sheikh Abou as a thoroughbred scholar whose impacts traverse beyond the shores of the country.

The former Lagos State Deputy Governor said Nigerians would miss his scholarly views on a wide range of issues and wisdom in which he deplored to address critical matters.

She said, “Nigeria has lost a great icon. He was an embodiment of knowledge, wisdom and good character. Baba was a highly humble person. He related with everyone irrespective of age, tribe or religious affiliations.

“Nigerians will miss him. His death is a great loss to the Muslim community. On behalf of the people of Lagos West Senatorial District, I commiserate with the immediate family of Sheikh Abdul Afis Abou, the Muslim community, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Lagosians on the loss of a revered scholar.

“May Allah overlook Baba’s shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus. I pray to Allah to give the immediate family the strength to bear the loss.”