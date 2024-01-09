What Tinubu Will Do To Southeast – Akpabio Reveals

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will take care of the Southeast amidst the agitation in the region.

Naija News reports that Akpabio gave the assurance while addressing journalists at St Michael’s Catholic Parish, Mbeke Ishieke, in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Represented by the deputy president, Senator Jibrin Barau, Akpabio said the Tinubu-led federal government will take care of the Southeast, including the North Central, South-South, North East, and Nigeria at large.

He noted that Tinubu has great confidence in the leadership of the South East, adding that nobody would be left behind in the distribution of the nation’s wealth.

He said, “You can see the confidence the president has in the leadership of the South East, so feel at home.

“The South East is going to be taken care of by Mr President, including North Central, South South, North East, and Nigeria at large.

“And it is going to be done in a manner that no one will ever be left behind in the distribution of the nation’s wealth.”