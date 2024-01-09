Video Of Betta Edu At EFCC Premises Emerge

A video of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, at the premises of the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja on Tuesday has emerged.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Edu arrived at the Headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja and will meet with EFCC investigators to make clarifications over the alleged order to pay N585.189 million grant meant for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, and Lagos states into a private account.

Recall that the anti-graft agency had invited Edu to its headquarters on Monday following a directive from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordering her suspension and investigation in relation to the allegation against her.

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale had said in a statement on Monday that Edu’s suspension is in line with President Tinubu’s avowed commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians.

EFCC Releases Sadiya Umar-Farouq, Asks Ex-minister To Return Today

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Naija News reports that the former minister was allowed to return home Monday night, after hours of interrogation by EFCC investigators over allegations of corruption in the handling of N37.1 billion social intervention funds during her tenure.

She is expected to return on Tuesday for further clarifications on sundry issues that the Commission has flagged in the course of its preliminary investigations.

The ongoing investigation by the EFCC revolves around the staggering sum of N37.1 billion allegedly laundered by officials of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, then led by Umar-Farouq as the minister.

The EFCC had earlier grilled the suspended National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Halima Shehu.