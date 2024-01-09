Transfer Update On Onana, David, Henderson, Phillips, Spence, Dragusin, Others

The 22-year-old Everton and Belgian midfielder, Amadou Onana, is keen to sign with Arsenal, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

Manchester United and Onana have also been in communication, Football Transfers claimed.

Real Madrid are keeping a careful eye on Jarrad Branthwaite, a 21-year-old Everton and English center-back, according to Mail.

Both Aston Villa and United are interested in 23-year-old Lille and Canadian attacking midfielder Jonathan David, Football Transfers claimed.

According to Jacobs Ben, al-Ettifaq of Saudi Arabia is not interested in selling England’s 33-year-old midfielder, Jordan Henderson.

Henderson has received offers from Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich to join their teams, Talksport claimed.

Manchester City is still in talks to sell England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 28, to Newcastle United, according to Galetti Rudy.

Former Tottenham Hotspur 26-year-old player, Steven Bergwijn, an attacker for Ajax, is a target for West Ham United, according to Evening Standard.

Wolves are interested in Hugo Ekitike, a 21-year-old French forward for Paris St-Germain, according to L’Equipe.

PSV Eindhoven and LA Galaxy are interested in Manchester United’s 22-year-old Uruguayan attacker Facundo Pellistri, the Daily Mail reported.

A 10 million euro release clause will allow Boca Juniors’ 19-year-old Argentine left-back Valentin Barco to join Brighton, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed.

Bayern Munich have joined Tottenham in the competition to sign 21-year-old Romanian defender Radu Dragusin, out of Genoa, according to GSP.