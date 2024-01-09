N585m Scandal: Tinubu’s Decision To Suspend Betta Edu Can’t Be Questioned – Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State said President Bola Tinubu’s wisdom and decision to suspend the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, cannot be questioned.

Uzodinma said the president’s decision to probe the corruption allegation levelled against the suspended minister is consistent with the law and the oath of the office he swore to.

The governor stated this while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

He said: “This is very clear. Whether Progressive Governors Forum, or whether as the Governor of Imo State, we have only one president whose wisdom we cannot question.

“And what is more, if there are allegations and the President said I want to look into it, I think it’s consistent with the law and the oath of office he swore to. So I don’t think it is something that will begin to create a menu now for the media. so I think let’s allow the sleeping dog to lie.”

Uzodimma said he came to inform the President of his inauguration for a second term on January 15 in Owerri and to invite him to grace the occasion.

The governor added that he also used the opportunity to inform Tinubu of the successes recorded in the management of security issues in the South East, especially in Imo State.

“The President is very glad with the positive developments and also has assured me of his continued support towards the development of Imo State.”