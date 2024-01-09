Davido Speaks Amidst Tiwa Savage’s Petition On Physical Threat

Award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has ‘snubbed’ his colleague, Tiwa Savage, over accusations of physical assault against him.

Naija News reports that Tiwa Savage filed a petition against Davido over an alleged threat of assault and grievous bodily harm.

In the petition submitted to the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, the singer said Davido threatened to harm her.

According to TheCable Lifestyle, Tiwa Savage alleged that Davido made a “direct threat to my rights to life, privacy and dignity of my person”.

The songstress also asked the police to “hold Davido responsible if any harm befalls me”.

However, a few hours after it went viral that the ‘Somebody’s Son’ crooner had submitted a petition against him, Davido shared a tweet telling his fans about a song he had just made.

He said, “I just recorded the hardest verse EVER!!!!!”

Meanwhile, Nigerian media personality, Do2dtun, has tackled talent manager, Tee Billz, over a series of attacks on award-winning singer, Davido, for allegedly disrespecting his family and bullying his babymama, Sophia Momodu.

Naija News reported that Tee Billz alleged that Davido was peddling rumours about him after he pleaded with Sophia to allow him to see his daughter, Imade.

He further claimed that Davido had not seen Imade for two Christmases, and people around him had failed to tell him the truth about his wrongdoings.

Reacting, Do2dtun, in a post via X, questioned why Davido should be described as a ‘deadbeat’ father even when he wants to be with his child.

He further challenged Billz’s statement, accusing Davido of not seeing his daughter, Imade, for two years and begging Sophia Momodu to allow Davido to access his child.