Breaking: Tinubu Summons Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Over Links With Betta Edu Controversy

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, summoned the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for questioning in the Aso Rock Villa.

It is understood that Tunji-Ojo was summoned in relation to links between him and a company said to be involved in the financial mismanagement involving the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

It would be recalled that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs is said to have given a consultancy contract to the tune of N438 million, for the National Social Register to New New Planet Projects Ltd, a company the interior Minister is linked to.

The Interior Minister had come under fire for alleged involvement in a 438.1M consultancy contract from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Naija News reports Tunji-Ojo has since left the Presidential Villa after a meeting with President Tinubu but he was silent about the purpose of the visit.

It is unclear what he discussed with the President as he did not disclose to journalists what transpired in the Villa.

I Have No Current Links

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has denied any existing connection with a company that got a consultancy service contract from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

It was earlier reported that a company allegedly owned by Tunji-Ojo was paid a total amount of N438.1 million by the suspended Minister of the Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, for consultancy services.

The company, New Planet Project Limited, was one of the numerous consultants awarded contracts from N3 billion given out by the suspended minister for the National Social Register contract.

In a document posted by the editor of a media platform, Pointblank News, Jackson Ude, Tunji-Ojo’s New Planet Project Limited was initially paid N279 million for verification of the list and another N159 million for the same purpose.

But in an appearance on Politics Today on Monday, the minister refuted being a Director in the company, stressing that he resigned years ago from the company.

The minister added that he resigned from the company in 2019 and has no current link with the management of the company.

While admitting to founding the company alongside his wife, the minister said his resignation from the firm was owing to his political ambition.