Eight Motorists ‘Killed’ In Borno Landmine Explosion

A tragic landmine explosion has occurred along the Ngala-Dikwa road in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State, resulting in the deaths of at least eight persons.

Many others sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident, which marks a grim addition to the security challenges in the region.

The fatal event took place around 10:30 am near Kinewba village in Ngala.

This location is approximately 15 kilometers from Maiduguri, the state capital, highlighting the proximity of the danger to major populated areas.

According to a security source who spoke with Daily Trust, two commercial vehicles were severely damaged by the landmines, rendering them beyond repair.

The source said, “The vehicles left Ngala around 9 am while the incident occurred about 15 kilometers away. Eight civilians feared dead including two children, and several others were critically wounded in the landmines blast.”

The incident has raised alarm over the safety of major roads in the region, particularly for travellers and local residents.

It underscores the ongoing security threats in Borno State, which has been battling with insurgency and related violent incidents for years.