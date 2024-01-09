BREAKING: EFCC May Free Betta Edu Later Today

The embattled and suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, may be granted bail tonight, a source in the know confirmed to journalists on Tuesday evening.

Naija News reports that Betta Edu is currently being detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This development comes after Edu found herself at the centre of a scandal involving the approval of a payment of N585.2 million into a private account of a civil servant, which has drawn widespread criticism from rights groups and activists.

President Bola Tinubu suspended the Minister on Monday and instructed the EFCC to launch an investigation into the allegations.

Earlier today, Edu arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, accompanied by her aides and lawyer, and is currently being questioned by EFCC investigators.

To further compound her troubles, the Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, confirmed that while her office received a request from the humanitarian ministry for certain payments, they did not take any action on it.

After receiving confirmation and facing public demands for the minister’s dismissal, Tinubu took decisive action and suspended the former Cross River State Commissioner for Health immediately.

This move resulted in her being the inaugural member to be suspended from his 48-man cabinet, which was established in August of last year.

However, a source in the anti-graft agency reportedly told Channels Television that Edu might be granted bail later today.