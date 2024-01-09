Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 9th January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 8th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1240 and sell at N1245 on Monday 8th January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1240 Selling Rate N1245

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 877 Selling Rate 878

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed about $61.64 million to foreign airlines operating in the country as part of efforts to decrease its outstanding liability to the airlines.

The CBN acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Hakama Sidi, who made this known in a statement yesterday, disclosed that the disbursement was done through various Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country.

She added that the apex bank has also redeemed outstanding forward liabilities amounting to about $2 billion in the past three months, taking the total to about $2.062 billion.

Story continues below advertisement

Sidi explained that the move is further confirmation of the CBN’s resolve to eliminate the backlog of pending matured foreign exchange in banks as well as dousing pressure on the exchange rate.