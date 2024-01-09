15-Year-Old Herder Stabbed In Plateau

A 15-year-old herder identified as Yusuf Adamu, has been stabbed by a yet-to-be-identified hoodlum around TCNN of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The older brother of the victim, Dauda Suleiman told newsmen that the dire incident occured on Sunday, January 7 while the victim was rearing cattle around the area.

He explained that his brother is currently in the hospital and in critical condition.

Suleiman said that his brother was rearing his cattle around TCNN – Bukuru general area when the assailant stabbed him with a knife.

The elder brother said, “I was at home when someone told me that my cattle were seen grazing alone and nobody was around them. I rushed to the area, and I saw the cattle. I searched for Yusuf but couldn’t see him. Towards evening, I went back to search for him. I called one of the youth leaders in the area, who assisted me in the search. Later, we found Yusuf lying down, stabbed with a knife and covered with leaves. I immediately called security, and he was rushed to Plateau Hospital. Currently, he is in the ICU, in a critical condition.”

He said some suspects were arrested by men of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), sector 5, while two others are at large. The state chapter chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Muhammad Nuru Abdullahi, also confirmed the incident and called for caution from all.