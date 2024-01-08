Why I Quit Lecturing For Skit Making – ZicSaloma

Famous skit maker Isaac Aloma, also known as ZicSaloma, disclosed he used to be a lecturer at Kaduna Polytechnic.

However, he decided to resign and concentrate on skit-making due to his insufficient salary.

In a recent podcast interview with actress Iyabo Ojo, Aloma emphasized his determination to achieve success, mentioning that he began his master’s program while simultaneously engaging in youth-related activities.

Isaac Aloma, known as ZicSaloma, revealed that he served at Kadpoly and was retained as a lecturer after completing his youth service.

Despite his role as a lecturer, he continued to audition for singing competitions and even took part in an edition of The Voice Nigeria.

The skit maker described his entry into skit-making as “unplanned,” mentioning that he faced challenges for three years before gaining traction in the field.

Aloma said, “I started making skits unplanned. It wasn’t something I took seriously, but it was gaining traction. At first, I was posting my skits on Facebook, and my Facebook friends seemed to like it. They encouraged me to do more. I just kept doing it. I did it for like three years. My fan base wasn’t growing, but the people who liked it liked it.

“Then, until the lockdown period when I joined Tiktok, my contents started flying organically.

“At a point, I told my boss that I was quitting my lecturing job, and she was like, ‘Are you sure you know what you’re doing?’ I’m done with lecturing. How much is the lecturer’s salary? [laughs]”

He added that he had yet to be successful when he left lecturing.