Transfer Update On Kylian Mbappe, Philips, Henderson, Onana, Toney, Lingard, Others

The 25-year-old France and Paris Saint Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, has decided to sign a deal with Real Madrid when his current deal with PSG expires, according to Foot Mercato.

Real Madrid have made Mbappe a lower offer than they made during their 2022 negotiations, as reported by the Athletic.

However, Mbappe may still choose to move to the Premier League, the Times claimed.

Due to the expense of the loan and the 28-year-old’s wages breakdown, Juventus have withdrawn from the competition to sign Kalvin Phillips, an England and Manchester City midfield player, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Juventus have also given up on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, of Tottenham and Denmark because the transfer fee was too exorbitant, the Sun claimed.

Given that Phillips is no longer a top target for Juventus, Newcastle may have a better chance of signing the midfielder, according to the Mail.

Liverpool might get paid seven figures if England player Jordan Henderson, 33, is sold by Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettifaq, the Mirror reported.

Arsenal are interested in 22-year-old Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana, but Everton have set a £60 million price tag on him, Football Insider reported.

While Chelsea, Manchester United, and AC Milan are keeping an eye on 24-year-old Nice and France defender Jean-Clair Todibo, the French team plans to hold onto him throughout the January transfer window, according to RMC Sport.

Former England and Manchester United player Jesse Lingard is reportedly being allowed to sign with Barcelona. The 31-year-old is a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of the previous season, Sport reported.

Ivan Toney, an England forward who is 27 years old, feels as though he has “unfinished business” as he prepares to return to Brentford after serving an eight-month suspension for violating betting laws, according to the Mirror.

Weston McKennie, a 25-year-old American midfielder, is scheduled to start contract negotiations with Juventus, Goal claimed.