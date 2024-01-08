Nnamdi Kanu: Why Are You Punishing Tinubu For What He Did Not Do? – Benjamin Kalu Knocks Southeast Gunmen

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has urged gunmen terrorising the southeast to drop their weapons and negotiate with the federal government to give them better jobs.

The lawmaker stated this while addressing newsmen in Bende during an All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting and empowerment program for his constituents.

Kalu insisted that President Bola Tinubu was not responsible for the incarceration of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and wondered why he was being punished.

He argued that the president has been fair to the South East in appointments and other developmental programs.

Speaking further, the lawmaker lamented that the economy of the southeast was destroyed due to the effects of sit-at-home in parts of the zone.

He described the actions of unknown gunmen as an affront to the federal government, arguing that resorting to violence was at the detriment of the South East economy and general development.

According to him, “Sit-at-home at-home is the biggest folly. You can’t match or outrun the fire power of the Federal Government. The best approach is to reduce the level of violence in the South East.

“Tinubu did not contribute to the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu. Why will we punish him for what he did not do? Calm down, return the guns to the security agencies because PISE-P is designed to create jobs for you.”

Kalu subsequently advised all the agitators in the South East who are still operating from the bush to drop their guns and embrace the government calls for peace, using the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P) as a vehicle.