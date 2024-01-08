Nigerian Filmmaker, Moses Inwang Announces Marriage Crash After Almost 10 Years

Nigerian filmmaker, Moses Inwang, has announced the crash of his marriage with his wife, Emem, after almost ten years.

Naija News reports that the movie producer made this known in a post via Instagram on Monday.

Moses said it was a difficult decision, but they believed it was the best path for their happiness and personal growth.

He also urged the public to respect their privacy, adding they remain committed to maintaining a positive and healthy co-parenting relationship for the well-being of their children.

He wrote, “Happy new year family friends and fans. Today, I wanted to share some personal news that has been a difficult but necessary decision in my life.

“After much reflection and discussion, Emem and I have decided to part ways after about 10 years of marriage. While this is undoubtedly a challenging time for both of us, we believe it is the best path forward for our individual happiness and personal growth.

“As we navigate this new chapter, we kindly request your understanding and respect for our privacy. While we may be parting ways as partners, we remain committed to maintaining a positive and healthy co-parenting relationship for the well-being of our boys.

“Thanks for the love and support.”