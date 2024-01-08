FG Spent N57.8 Billion On Christmas Palliatives

The federal government (FG) allocated N57.8 billion for the acquisition of rice intended for distribution to senatorial districts and federal constituencies by senators and members of the House of Representatives.

As part of the Christmas/End of Year Palliative Programme, each of the 360 representatives was expected to oversee the distribution of trailer loads of rice worth N100 million.

Under the program, each of the 109 senators was allocated rice worth N200 million for distribution.

Nevertheless, a number of legislators are still awaiting the delivery of the rice.

Some lawmakers who had already distributed the rice inadvertently sparked criticism directed at their colleagues who had not yet distributed the allocated rice.

In the previous year, the federal government similarly provided N2 billion to each of the 36 governors for the implementation of palliatives in their respective states.

Recall that recent reports about President Bola Tinubu‘s directive to distribute palliatives worth millions of naira to members of the National Assembly (NASS) have stirred confusion and controversy.

According to Vanguard, the situation has become muddled with varying accounts from different stakeholders.

Initial reports suggested that President Tinubu had allocated substantial funds to Senators and House of Representatives members for distribution to their respective constituencies.

However, this narrative is being contradicted by some lawmakers and their constituents, leading to uncertainty about the true nature of these palliatives.

The Spokesman and Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Akin Rotimi, clarified that the legislators received palliatives, not money, from the President.

This statement further complicates the ongoing debate about the President’s intentions and actions. According to Rotimi, the palliatives were distributed through the Ministry of Agriculture, indicating that tangible goods, rather than cash, were involved.

Adding to the confusion, a presidential aide, Segun Dada, posted on his X social media handle that the President provided palliatives worth N200 million and N100 million to Senators and members of the lower arm of NASS, respectively.

This announcement has raised more questions about the specifics of these palliatives and the transparency of their distribution.

The mixed messages from government officials and the varying interpretations by lawmakers and constituents have created a cloud of uncertainty.

This situation has sparked a debate about the administration’s approach to aiding constituencies and the effectiveness of such measures in addressing the needs of the people.

Story continues below advertisement

As the controversy unfolds, clarity is sought on the actual form of these palliatives – whether financial or material – and how they are being utilized for the benefit of the communities represented in NASS.