CAN Leads Protest Against Plateau Killings

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday took to the streets to protest the incessant killings in Plateau State and other parts of the country.

The state’s CAN chairman, Rev. Polycarp Lubo, the president of the ECWA, Rev. Dr. Stephen Baba Panya, the president of COCIN, Rev. Dr. Amos Mohzo, the bishop of the Methodist church in Jos, Rev. Nkechi Nwosu, the president of the Gideon and Funmi-ParaMallam Peace Foundation, and other well-known Christian leaders led the ongoing protest tagged the “Plateau Peace Walk.”

Naija News reports that the protest which was held to voice their discontent of the current security state, began at Jos’ PRTVC Roundabout and proceeded to the Rayfield Government House.

Meanwhile, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, said that unless immediate action is taken to quell the enduring violence claiming lives in the state, Nigeria could spiral into a situation reminiscent of war-torn Somalia.

Expressing deep concern over the prolonged cycle of violence, the governor urged critical leaders to join forces in addressing the root causes and proposing effective solutions.

Governor Mutfwang delivered this cautionary message during a discussion with the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Dogara led a delegation comprising current and former House members on a condolence visit to the governor on Saturday in Jos following the tragic massacre of over 200 people in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas.

He said, “It is unfortunate that this cycle has continued for years. We are praying that, as a nation, we will get it right so that we toe the path of justice and don’t allow people to slip into self-help because once we allow the people to go into self-help, we will become another Somalia.