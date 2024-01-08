Betta Edu To Honour EFCC’s Invitation On Tuesday

The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, is set to honour the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N585 milliilon.

Naija News reports that the anti-graft agency invited Edu to its headquarters following a presidential directive from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordering her suspension and investigation.

Edu is expected to honour an invitation by the anti-graft agency and report at its headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

A top source in the anti-graft commission told Channels Television that the minister has been invited in line with President Tinubu’s directive that a thorough probe be conducted covering her time in the ministry.

Recall that an EFCC operative had revealed that an official invitation by the commission has already been sent to her to clarify some issues in her ministry.

He said the EFCC had earlier recommended the immediate suspension of the minister in order to pave the way for the ongoing investigation that the President had ordered.

The source noted that the commission swung into action immediately after the President ordered a thorough investigation into the alleged payment of N585.189 million grant meant for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, and Lagos states into a private account.