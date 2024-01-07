Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 7th January, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 7th, January 2023.

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Oluwatoyin Madein, has said she did not make any payment on behalf of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation into a private account.

She stated this while reacting to a letter showing a request from the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, for the payment of N585 million to a private account named Oniyelu Bridget.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the OAGF spokesman, Bawa Mokwa, Madein explained that although her Office received the said request from the Ministry but it did not carry out the payment.

She stated that her Office does not make payments on behalf of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the government for projects and programmes.

The National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) has distanced the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, from the ongoing investigations into the agency.

The agency made this known in statement on Saturday signed by its National Communications Manager, Jamaludeen Kabir, titled, ‘NSIPA Clarification: Setting the Record Straight on Recent Allegations and Affirming Commitment to Transparency.’

Kabir said social media reports linking Edu to the ongoing fraud investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) of suspended National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the agency, Halima Shehu, are false and should be ignored.

He said the agency, under the guidance of the acting National Coordinator and CEO, Dr. Akindele Egbuwalo, is demonstrating full support and collaboration towards ongoing investigation by the EFCC.

The former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has dismissed insinuations that the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari‘s administration was a failure.

Naija News reports that Ngige made this known on Saturday during an interview with journalists in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State while distributing palliatives to indigenes from the 21 local government areas of the state.

The former Governor of Anambra State insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by Buhari carried out several projects in the country.

Ngige listed the completion of the Second Niger Bridge, school feeding programmes, and Enugu Airport, among others, as some of the projects carried out by the last administration.

Nigerian-American professor, Farooq Kperogi, has said some of the corruption scandals that rocked the Muhammadu Buhari administration have started happening under President Bola Tinubu.

Keprogi stated in an article on his Facebook page on Saturday while reacting to media reports of corruption scandals rocking two agencies under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Recall that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, had asked the Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, to send public funds to a private account.

It was gathered that the private account belongs to Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola, identified as a project manager of the vulnerable groups in the ministry.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has reconciled with the south-south Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom.

The meeting took place at Giadom’s home in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers state on January 6.

Though Wike described his visit as personal and non-political, it has fueled speculation about his potential defection to the APC and his possible role in supporting President Bola Tinubu.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has implored President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action against the perpetrators of violence in various parts of the country.

He urged Tinubu not to follow the precedent set by his predecessors, who merely expressed condolences in press statements following violent incidents, thereby casting themselves as mourners-in-chief rather than assuming responsibility as commanders-in-chief.

Dogara conveyed this message in Jos, Plateau State, during a condolence visit to the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

The visit was prompted by the recent massacre of approximately 200 people in Bokkos, Mangu, and Barkin Ladi local government areas by terrorists.

Anthony Okorie Ani has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the February bye-election for Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

He garnered 281 votes out of a total of 285 votes cast at the primary, which was held in the Afikpo Local Government Area on Saturday, January 6.

Ani was the only candidate for the primary election.

The seat became vacant following the appointment of Senator David Umahi as the Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo recently visited the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, at his residence in Owerri, Imo State.

Obasanjo during the meeting engaged in discussions with Ohanaeze leaders.

The Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, speaking in Umuahia, revealed that the meeting focused on “issues of mutual interest.”

He described the meeting as symbolic and crucial, with fruitful deliberations taking place.

While Emuchay did not disclose specific details of the discussion, he hinted that the outcomes would soon be beneficial to the Ndigbo community.

There’s widespread anticipation and concern among party stakeholders and supporters as the Supreme Court prepares to deliver judgments this January on various appeals challenging previous rulings on governorship elections.

Following the governorship elections on March 18, 2023, several aggrieved candidates and parties filed lawsuits disputing the outcomes declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

These cases escalated through state tribunals and appeal courts to the Supreme Court.

States including Kano, Lagos, Ogun, Nasarawa, Benue, and Bauchi are particularly focused on the upcoming final judgments.

Financial expert and public servant, Fuad Kayode-Laguda has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination for the upcoming House of Representatives by-election in Surulere Federal Constituency 1.

His candidacy was confirmed following his victory in the party’s primary election, which took place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, on Saturday.

The by-election, scheduled for February 3, 2024, aims to fill the vacancy left by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila, who previously represented the constituency, was appointed as the Chief of Staff by President Bola Tinubu, necessitating the need for the by-election.

