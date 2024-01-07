Tinubu Celebrates Business Tycoon, Gilbert Chagour On 78th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu celebrates business titan, Ambassador Gilbert Chagoury, on the occasion of his 78th birthday on Monday, January 8.

In a statement on Sunday by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, the President appreciated Chagoury’s consistency and reliability demonstrated throughout his storied career.

Tinubu noted that the desire of the businessman is to see Nigeria rise to the highest of heights in all spheres of human endeavour.

The President recalled how the Chagoury family kept faith with Africa’s largest economy by continually investing in various projects and philanthropic activities over the decades, irrespective of all the socio-political challenges that characterized the road to the nation’s return to civilian rule in 1999 and beyond.

He said: “Gilbert is a shining light in any room. He is compassionate, discerning, and totally reliable in every respect. He has invested in our country in both good and bad times.

Story continues below advertisement

He is generous with both his heart and his resources. With friends like him, one can sleep with a still mind. He is a valuable and cherished person who is worthy of celebration.”