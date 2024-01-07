Fubara Absent At Wike’s Luncheon, Ex-Commissioners Pledge Loyalty To FCT Minister

The political landscape in Rivers State remains tense despite attempts at reconciliation, as evident from the recent luncheon hosted by former Governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, along with his key allies in the government, notably abstained from the event, signaling that the previously reported resolution of their feud, facilitated by President Bola Tinubu last December, might not have fully mended their relationship.

Wike, currently serving as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), attended the luncheon surrounded by numerous supporters, including the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and 24 lawmakers who shifted allegiances from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) along with him.

This significant gathering of political figures underlines the ongoing shifts and realignments in Rivers State politics.

Among the attendees were notable figures such as ex-governors Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), part of the PDP G5. Also present were Zacchaeus Adangor, George-Kelly Alabo, and other former commissioners who resigned from Fubara’s cabinet amid the crisis.

Their presence, along with other influential local leaders like the Chairman of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Allwell Ihunda, and Senator Barinada Mpigi, reflects the continuing influence and reach of Wike’s political network.

George-Kelly Alabo, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, reaffirmed their loyalty to Wike, indicating a solidified opposition front within the state’s political dynamics.

He credited Wike with addressing the long-standing issues of the people from both riverine and dry areas of the state.

Alabo threw several jabs at Fubara saying, “As a principled politician, we believe that every river that forgets its source runs dry.

“You pulled your machinery and told all generals to go to the trenches and go to work and deliver this candidate whether we like this candidate or not.

“We moved to the field and delivered the result. Your excellency, that same machinery is still alive. Weeping may still alive but joy comes in the morning.”

Alabo and his colleagues saluted Tinubu for his intervention in the crisis in the state, saying his position was satisfactory.