‘Mr President, We Have Fooled Around For Too Long’ – Segun Showunmi Reacts To N585 Million Scandal Of Tinubu’s Minister

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) former governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has reacted to the alleged N585,198,500.00 million corruption scandal involving Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

Naija News recalls that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, had asked the Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, to send public funds to a private account.

It was gathered that the private account belongs to Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola, identified as a project manager of the vulnerable groups in the ministry.

In a post via X, Showunmi urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to avoid wasting time investigating the issue or yielding to emotion in the case.

He wrote, “Bettygate! Mr President, we have fooled around for too long. Stumbling on the same stone.

“As laudable as social investment in the poor is. We need not waste the time, emotion and resources of this country risking national anger by this fraud that never ends.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian-American professor, Farooq Kperogi, has said some of the corruption scandals that rocked the Muhammadu Buhari administration have started happening under President Bola Tinubu.

Kperogi called on President Bola Tinubu to sack Edu for ordering the transfer of public funds into a private account, which is against the law.

He asserted that if Tinubu did not fire Edu forthwith and bring her to justice, he had already lost the moral high ground to try Buhari’s corrupt appointees.

Story continues below advertisement

The professor said Edu had started the same pattern of theft by her predecessor, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who has been invited by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).