Gunmen Abduct Ex-Imo Traditional Council Chair

The former chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen.

Naija News learned that the monarch was abducted by the hoodlums in the early hours of Saturday from his residence in Orodo Mbaitoli LGA of Imo state.

The unidentified gunmen had taken the monarch to an unknown destination and are yet to make a statement.

Eze Ohiri is the traditional ruler of the Orodo autonomous community in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo and served as the state chairman of the traditional institution under Rochas Okorocha, former governor of the state.

An indigene of the community who relayed the development to journalists said, “Eze Samuel Ohiri, former Chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, was kidnapped a few hours ago in Orodo, his country home.

“The community, as I speak, is in palpable tension as many have fled for their dear lives. We are yet to hear from the family who came home for Christmas.”