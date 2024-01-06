Four Young Nigerian Footballers To Watch Out For In 2024

In 2023, there were a series of young Nigerian footballers that showed promise and are expected to fully blossom in 2024.

Between 2022 and 2023, the world saw the full manifestation of two young Nigerian footballers, Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen who is currently 23-year-old and Victor Osimhen of Napoli who is currently 25 years old.

Even though the aforementioned players are still very young, their proficiency in terms of goalscoring has already established them as a household name in the world of football. Hence, new superstars are expected to emerge this year.

Below are the five Young Nigerian footballers that could take the world by storm in 2024:

1. Akor Adams (Montpellier)

Akor Adams is currently 23 years old and he is contracted to French Ligue 1 club, Montpellier. He is currently third highest goalscorer in the French league so far this season with seven goals.

2. Rafiu Durosinmi (Viktoria Plzen)

Rafiu Durosinmi is another Nigerian youngster to watch out for in 2024. The 21-year-old forward almost joined German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt this January but the deal collapsed in the last minute.

Durosinmi who is currently injured has scored nine goals in all competitions for Czech Republic club Viktoria Plzen so far this season and more is expected of him this year.

3. Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen)

Nathan Tella officially switched his allegiance to Nigeria from England late last year and has had a glorious start at Bayer Leverkusen so far this season.

The 24-year-old right-winger has scored 2 goals and provided an assist in 16 games in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen. Unfortunately, he wasn’t invited for the 2023 AFCON which will commence in Ivory Coast from January 13.

4. Igho Ogbu (Slavia Prague)

Igho Ogbu is one of the young Nigerian footballers to watch out for in 2024. The 23-year-old defender is currently playing for Czech Republic club Slavia Prague.

The youngster is a regular for the Czech side and only missed two games so far this season due to illness and suspension. He helped his club to win the 2023 Czech Cup and he is expected to do more this year.