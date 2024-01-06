Former World Cup Winner, Mario Zagallo Dies At 92

Mario Zagallo, who achieved the remarkable feat of reaching the World Cup final five times and securing four victories, both as a player and later as a coach with Brazil, has passed away at the age of 92.

As the first person to win the World Cup in both player and manager roles, Zagallo holds a special place in the hearts of many Brazilian soccer enthusiasts, symbolizing patriotism, determination, and triumph.

In the early hours of Saturday, Brazilian Soccer Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues released a statement confirming Zagallo’s passing, expressing that Zagallo “is one of the biggest legends” in the world of sports.

“We offer solidarity to his family members and fans in this moment of grief for the departure of this great hero of our soccer,” Rodrigues said.

Numerous Brazilian clubs, where Zagallo both played and coached, have conveyed their grief and condolences over his passing.

Zagallo’s social media channels called him “a dedicated father, a loving grandfather, a caring father-in-law, a loyal friend, a victorious professional and a great human being.“

“A gigantic hero. A patriot that leaves us a legacy of great achievements,” the text added, without giving more details about Zagallo’s death.

Last August, Zagallo spent 22 days in the hospital battling a urinary infection. Upon returning to his residence in Rio, he was captured on film using a wheelchair.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are stronger than ever!” he said then in a posting on his social media channels, which ended with his career motto, “You will have to put up with me!“