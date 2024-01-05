Video: Guests In Shock As Celebrant Reportedly Slumps, Dies While Dancing At Birthday Party

Guests at a birthday party were left in shock as the celebrant reportedly slumped and died while dancing at the event.

Naija News reports that in the viral video online, the man was seen at the centre of the stage making some dance moves while the guests were cheering him up.

As the celebrant continued, he suddenly slumped, and the attendees assumed it was probably a stunt.

At some point, the man stopped moving his body before someone moved close to him to confirm what was happening to him.

Meanwhile, as at the time of this publication, Naija News could not ascertain where or when the incident occurred.

In other news, a female serial phone thief, Fatima Abacha, also known as Bintu, has met her waterloo in Borno State following a recent operation by police operatives in the state.

Naija News understands that the suspect was among 84 other individuals paraded before the state police command on Thursday over various criminal activities.

The crimes committed by these suspects encompass criminal conspiracy, rape, homicide, armed robbery, theft, forgery, possession of dangerous weapons, and possession of illegal drugs such as Indian hemp.

During a parade of the suspects in Maiduguri on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daso Nahum, disclosed that these offences took place between October 1 and December 31, 2023.

The command has successfully resolved 49 cases, resulting in the conviction of 27 suspects. Additionally, 14 cases are currently under investigation, while 31 others have been charged in court.

The PPRO further revealed that Bintu, a resident of Shehuri South, Maiduguri, who had been wanted for multiple instances of mobile phone theft, was apprehended on December 28, 2023.