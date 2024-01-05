Tinubu Is A Man Of Compassion, Will Ensure Nigerians Don’t Suffer – Presidency

The presidency has given assurance that President Bola Tinubu pays heed to the concerns of Nigerians and is attuned to their sentiments.

According to Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president consistently recognizes the challenges faced by Nigerians.

He noted that President Tinubu is a compassionate and attentive Nigerian, reading newspapers and columnists to understand public opinion. He acknowledges temporary problems and is open to ideas for improvement.

Furthermore, Onanuga elaborated that the president’s dedication to easing the difficulties encountered by Nigerians was evident in the choice to introduce a 50 percent transport fare rebate during the Yuletide season.

He posted on X that Tinubu would do anything to ensure Nigerians don’t suffer.

He wrote: “President Tinubu listens to Nigerians and feels the pulse of the people all the time. He reads newspapers daily, reads the columnists, and is able to distill public opinion.

“In many of his engagements, he has always acknowledged the temporary problems people are going through and is always receptive to ideas about ameliorating the situation and giving succour to the people.

“That was the reason behind his decision that the Federal Government bear 50 percent of the transport costs for those going home, by road, for the Yuletide.

Story continues below advertisement

“Besides, President Tinubu is naturally a man of compassion. He will do anything to ensure that our people do not suffer.”