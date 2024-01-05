Tinubu Gave Us Rice, Not N100 Million – House of Reps

The House of Representatives has said that President Bola Tinubu did not give them N100 million to share to their constituencies as palliatives.

Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Publicity, Rep. Akin Rotimi disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He, however, revealed that what they received from the president were bags of rice .

This is coming against the backdrop of a viral video of Rep. Dekeri Anamero saying President Bola Tinubu gave each member two trailers of rice to be distributed to their constituents.

The rice, according to him, is to be shared with their various constituencies across board.

Rotimi, however, said that the Speaker of the House of Reps lobbied for it as additional palliatives for their constituents across the country.

This, he said, was handled by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, in line with existing public procurement laws.

He said that, as politicians, members might be visible during the process of distribution and rightfully take credit for bringing succor to the people.

Story continues below advertisement

According to him, the procurement and distribution of the palliatives are being handled by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.