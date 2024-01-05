Super Eagles Have 13th Lowest Average Age Of All 24 AFCON 2023 Teams

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have the 13th lowest average age of all the 24 teams that will participate in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

The average age of the 25 Super Eagles players invited for the 2023 AFCON is 26.52 years, making the team one of the youngest at the forthcoming tournament.

Recall that in March, world-renowned statistics platform, CIES claimed that the Super Eagles are the 14th youngest side in the world. The platform used the average age of the 126 senior men’s national teams’ lineups in the last 12 months to come up with this conclusion.

But based on the players invited for the 2023 AFCON, Nigeria currently has the 13th oldest squad in Africa.

The oldest player in the current Super Eagles squad is Sivasspor of Turkey forward Ahmed Musa, who is currently the most capped Eagles player. Musa is currently 31-year-old, and he is the team’s captain.

The youngest player in the Super Eagles AFCON squad is Club Brugge of Belgium midfielder Raphael Onyedika. He is currently 22 years old.

Below is the list of all the 24 teams participating in the 2023 AFCON; the list is arranged from the oldest squad to the youngest squad:

Story continues below advertisement

Egypt — 28.85 years

Cape Verde — 28.1 years

Namibia — 27.57 years

South Africa — 27.52 years

Mozambique — 27.49 years

Tunisia — 27.41 years

Algeria — 27.35 years

DR Congo — 27.29 years

Senegal — 26.93 years

Ivory Coast — 26.74 years

Angola — 26.6 years

Morocco — 26.59 years

Nigeria — 26.52 years

Ghana — 26.41 years

Mauritania — 26.37 years

Guinea — 26.24 years

The Gambia — 26.17 years

Zambia — 26 years

Mali — 25.85 years

Burkina Faso — 25.07 years

Cameroon — 25.04 years

Guinea-Bissau — 25.04 years

Equatorial Guinea — 24.7 years

Tanzania — 24.64 years