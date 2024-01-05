‘Nigerians Now Feeling Unsafe After Yobe, Zamfara, Plateau Attacks’ – Amnesty International Hits Tinubu

Rights Group, Amnesty International says that Nigerians are now feeling more unsafe, after the recent attacks in Plateau, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Niger, and Yobe communities.

Expressing its concern in a tweet via its official X handle on Friday, the right group said that the development was an indication of the utter failure of the President Bola Tinubu led government in protecting the lives and properties of citizens.

Naija News reports that the group lamented that whatever security measures that the Nigerian authorities had put in place was not working.

The post by the group read, “Alarming escalation of attacks on rural areas of Plateau, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Niger and Yobe have left people feeling more unsafe, showing utter failure of the Nigerian authorities to protect lives and properties.

“Fresh horrific attacks on rural communities in Kauru and Kajuru LGA of Kaduna state show that whatever security measures put in place in southern Kaduna are not working.

“From December 2022 to April last year, over 100 people were killed and hundreds were displaced in southern Kaduna.”

Meanwhile, the home of the district head of Bokkos town in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State, Michal Monday Adanchi, was set on fire by protesting women on Friday afternoon.

A local source told DailyTrust that the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The source added that the traditional ruler’s home and administrative office were set on fire by the ladies after some community members were arrested for their suspected roles in the recent massacre in the area.