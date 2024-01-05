Jurgen Klopp Wishes Salah Early Exit From AFCON, Confirms Szoboszlai’s Injury

The manager of Liverpool football club, Jurgen Klopp wishes his talisman, Mohamed Salah early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Mohamed Salah left Liverpool to link up with his national team, Egypt after featuring in the club’s 4-2 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on January 1.

Salah will be absent when Liverpool take on Arsenal in the FA Cup at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 7. He will also miss the club’s EFL clash with Fulham on January.

Salah will miss five more games in all competitions if Egypt make it to the final of the competition which could be a great miss for Liverpool who are trying to win their second Premier League title in four years.

Aside from Mohamed Salah, Liverpool are forced to be without Wataru Endo who has also joined his country, Japan for the Asian Cup.

While commenting on the departure of Salah and Endo, Klopp said: “I said if I wish you good luck it would be a lie. No, but I do.

“From a personal point of view, I would be overly happy if they go out of the group stage, but it’s probably not possible, so it’s fine and then they can go and win it as well.

“‘Good luck, see you, and come back healthy’ – that’s pretty much the words.”

Amidst that, Liverpool’s midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai will miss Sunday’s FA Cup third-round encounter against Arsenal due to a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old Hungarian international sustained the injury during Liverpool’s 4-2 triumph over Newcastle United on Monday.

“I can confirm it’s not a potential injury – it is an injury,” Jurgen Klopp said on Friday.

“Muscle, hamstring. But now we have to see.”

The German tactician added: “Dom is very positive and doesn’t have a lot of pain, but we have to wait a little bit.

“So, no chance obviously for Sunday, not for Wednesday, and then we will see. After that, hopefully, he might be back but we don’t know.”