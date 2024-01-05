Bye-elections: APC Fixes Date To Conduct Primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold its primaries for vacancies in National and State assemblies on Saturday, January 6, 2023.

Naija News reports that the primary elections will take place ahead of the February 3 conduct of by-elections into federal constituencies and vacant senatorial seats by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The primary elections will take place in Lagos, Ondo, Kebbi, Taraba, Yobe, Benue, Kaduna, Ebonyi, and Borno States.

Most vacancies arose due to the appointment of National Assembly members to executive positions by President Bola Tinubu. Five serving members were appointed to his cabinet, including the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and Minister of State for Education, Tanko Sununu.

Umahi and Gaidam represented Ebonyi South and Yobe East in the Senate, respectively, while Gbajabiamila served as the legislator for Surulere I Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

Sununu and Tunji-Ojo were members of the House representing Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency of Kebbi State and Akoko North-east/Akoko North-west Federal Constituency of Ondo State, respectively.

There is also a vacancy in Taraba State’s Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency following the death of Isma’ila Maihanchi.

Vacancies exist in the state assemblies of Kaduna, Benue, and Borno states.

Recall that INEC released a timetable for these bye-elections and re-runs last month, with party primaries and dispute resolutions scheduled from 5 to January 9.